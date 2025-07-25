Powergrid SR-I hosts inter regional Badminton tournament 2025

Hyderabad: Powergrid Southern Region-I inaugurated the “Inter Regional Badminton Tournament 2025” at K.V.B.R. Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad, from July 24 to 26, 2025. The three-day event brings together badminton enthusiasts from across the country, representing various regional units of POWERGRID. The tournament aims to foster camaraderie, sportsmanship, and a spirit of healthy competition among employees.

During the inaugural ceremony, Doman Yadav, Executive Director (Southern Region-I), addressed the gathering and highlighted the deeper values embedded in the sport. “Badminton is not only a test of speed and skill—it calls for sharp focus, composure under pressure, and strategy. These are the very qualities that also define success in our professional lives,” he said. He encouraged players to value sportsmanship and character above scores and trophies, reminding them that every point played reflects their dedication and commitment.

Shri Arun Kumar, Chief General Manager (HR), also spoke on the occasion, drawing insightful parallels between Powergrid’s work culture and the game of badminton. He emphasized that both demand alertness, discipline, and energy—traits that are essential for excellence in both arenas.

Participants from all regions of POWERGRID—including Corporate Centre (CC), Northern Region-I (NR-I), Northern Region-II (NR-II), Northern Region-III (NR-III), Eastern Region-I (ER-I), Eastern Region-II (ER-II), North Eastern Region (NER), Southern Region-I (SR-I), Southern Region-II (SR-II), Western Region-I (WR-I), and Western Region-II (WR-II)—are competing in the tournament. Each team comprises six men and six women, totaling 132 players. The matches are being conducted and coordinated by the Badminton Association of Telangana, Hyderabad.