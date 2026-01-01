Prajwal gets wild card to Bengaluru Open

Bengaluru: Indian tennis star Prajwal Dev has been handed a wild card for the 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open to be played here between January 5 and 11. Prajwal has been in fine form of late and clinched the men’s singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 event in Bhubaneswar last month.

“It’s a proud moment for me to compete at the Bengaluru Open ATP Chal-lenger, especially in my home state. This tournament has consistently pro-vided us a world class stage to test ourselves against formidable interna-tional competition,” said Prajwal.