Pranjali wins 25m pistol gold in Deaflympics

Tokyo: Indian shooter Pranjali Prashant Dhumal dominated from start to end to win gold in the women’s 25m pistol event, her third medal in the Deaflympics here on Monday.

She had earlier won gold in the mixed pistol event with Abhinav Deshwal, and a silver in the women’s air pistol.

Mosina Halyna of Ukraine won the silver and Jeon Jiwon of Korea took the bronze.

Anuya Prasad, who had won gold in women’s air pistol event, finished at fourth place.

Pranjali had qualified for the finals with a new qualification world record and Deaflympic record score of 573 out of 600.

Pranjali finished with a score of 34 in the final, two more than Mosina who won the silver. Jeon won the bronze medal with a score of 30, after having overcome India’s Anuya Prasad in a shootout.

Earlier in qualification, the Indian shooter secured the top two spot while also breaking the world deaf qualification record and the Deaflympics record.