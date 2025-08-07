Probably Root should be Man of the Series: Brook

London: Star England batter Harry Brook disagreed with India coach Gautam Gambhir’s decision to name him as Player of the Series, saying the honour should have gone to Joe Root for his prolific run in the five-Test series.

With the series ending 2-2, each team’s coach selected one player from the opposition for the Player of the Series award.

While England head coach Brendon McCullum picked India captain Shubman Gill, Gambhir chose Brook as England’s standout performer.

Brook played a destructive innings of 111 off 98 balls on the fourth day of the final Test, putting England on the brink of a record chase before the visitors collapsed, losing seven wickets for 66 runs to concede the match.

“I didn’t score as many runs as Rooty (Joe Root), so I probably think he should be Man of the Series—and Man of the Summer again, like he has been for many years,”

Brook told the BBC.

“I think we’re in a great place. Obviously, it has been an awesome series. 2-2, I didn’t think it was going to be like this, to be honest.”

While Brook scored 481 runs at an average of 53.44, Root amassed 537 runs at an average of 67.12 across nine innings in the five-match series.