PSL Foreign Players Can't Leave Pakistan Due to Airspace Restrictions Amid Tensions
Foreign players in the Pakistan Super League 2025 are unable to leave due to airspace restrictions following India's Operation Sindoor. The ongoing tensions have raised concerns among overseas players.
The future of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is now uncertain following India's Operation Sindoor in the early hours of the day, which was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
As tensions rise, many overseas players participating in the PSL have become worried. Reports indicate that several players wish to leave both the tournament and the country. However, they are unable to leave due to airspace restrictions.
Amir Mir, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confirmed that the foreign players are unable to leave the country for at least the next 48 hours because of airspace issues. Reports have mentioned that seven English players have expressed interest in leaving the PSL midway.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is actively monitoring the situation and is in regular contact with the players.
Amir Mir also mentioned that the foreign players met with PSL chief Salman Naseer for an informal discussion during a dinner.
Naturally, the current situation came up in their conversation, but Mir reassured that the foreign players are safe, under heavy protection by the Pakistan Army. While there have been surgical strikes on both sides of the border, he emphasized that they do not expect this to affect the PSL. However, if the situation escalates, they will decide on further actions.