Punjab FC announce a balanced squad for ISL 2025-26 season

Chandigarh: Punjab FC have announced its 27-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26, their third season in India’s top-flight football league.

The Shers will start their ISL campaign against Jamshedpur FC on February 21 in Jamshedpur and will play their first home game on March 9 against the NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Blending a strong domestic core with carefully selected reinforcements, the Shers head into their third ISL campaign with a squad built to compete while staying true to their commitment to player development.

Head coach, Panagiotis Dilmperis, in his second season with the club, has picked a squad which has a balance of youth and experience. He has maintained the core from the last season and the team which played in the Durand Cup and AIFF Super Cup. Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, Nsungusi Jnr Effiong, Bede Amarachi Osuji, and Pablo Renan Dos Santos are the foreign signings of the squad.

The squad also comprises seven players from the academy, highlighting the importance of the youth structure within the club. Muhammad Suhail F, Pramveer Singh, Manglengthang Kipgen, Vishal Yadav, and Singamayum Shami, who have already made their senior team debuts, will be joined by Ayush Deshwal and Thoungamba Singh Usham this season.

The head coach will be supported by assistant coach Konstantinos Katsaras and Indian assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty, along with Papaioannou Ioannis as the strength and conditioning coach and Vinay Singh as the goalkeeping coach.

The goalkeeping department sees the arrival of Arshdeep Singh, whose presence adds assurance and leadership at the back. He is joined by Muheet Shabir and Ayush Deshwal, giving Punjab FC a well-rounded unit equipped to handle the demands of a long and competitive season.

Defensively, the Shers boast a robust and versatile lineup. Bijoy Varghese, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer Singh, Nongmaikapam Suresh Meitei and Khaiminthang Lhungdim bring physicality and composure, while Pablo Renan Dos Santos adds experience to the backline. Young defenders such as Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Leon Augustine, and Thoungamba Singh Usham further strengthen the defensive structure.

In midfield, Punjab FC possess a dynamic blend of creativity, control, and energy. Dani Ramirez is expected to play a pivotal role in orchestrating attacking moves, with Samir Zeljkovic and Vinit Rai offering stability and balance in central areas. Princeton Rebello’s attacking instincts complement the work rate of Ricky Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, and Singamayum Shami.

The forward line carries both variety and attacking promise. Nsungusi Effiong and Bede Osuji provide strength and finishing ability in the final third, while emerging talents such as Ninthoi, Suhail, and Bikash Singh add pace, movement, and unpredictability. Vishal Yadav and Ranjeet Singh Pandre round off a unit capable of stretching opposition defences and creating scoring opportunities.

Punjab FC Squad for ISL 2025-26:

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal

Defenders: Bijoy Varghese, Muhammed Uvais Moyikkal, Pramveer Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Pablo Renan Dos Santos, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Nongmaikapam Suresh Meitei, Leon Augustine, Thoungamba Singh Usham

Midfielders: Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, Vinit Rai, Princeton Rebello, Ricky John Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, Naravi Nikhil Jayantha Prabhu, Singamayum Shami

Forwards: Nsungusi Jnr Effiong, Bede Amarachi Osuji, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Muhammad Suhail F, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Vishal Yadav, Ranjeet Singh Pandre

Coaching and Support Staff:

Head Coach: Panagiotis Dilmperis

Assistant Coach: Konstantinos Katsaras

Indian Assistant Coach: Sankarlal Chakraborty

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Papaioannou Ioannis

Goalkeeping Coach: Vinay Singh

Team Doctor: Dr. Sidak Dhillon

Physiotherapist: Disharth Jain

Team Manager: Kaustuv Kashyap

Team Masseur: Gonesh Dalui



