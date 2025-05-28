Punjab FC secure AIFF U-15 Junior League title

Jamshedpur: Punjab FC beat city rivals Minerva Academy FC 1-0 to clinch the AIFF U-15 Junior League 2024-25 title in the finals, which was played at the JRD Tata Complex here on Wednesday. A first-half strike from Keisham Bikash Singh was enough for the club to secure their second youth league title of the season after the Under-17 side won the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League earlier this month.

The only goal of the match came in the 40th minute after Arambam Deepak Singh put in a low cross from the right wing, which the Minerva defence failed to clear properly. The clearance deflected off Bikash Singh and landed in the bottom corner of the net.

The Cubs put in a resolute defensive display from then on, led by Khupkhanlian, Maibam Mangalsana Meitei and Prabhjot Singh and well marshalled by captain Jasmeet Singh from the centre of midfield. Prabhjot received the Player of the Final award for his performance. Goalkeeper Augustasya Gupta pulled off some stunning saves to maintain the lead for his side.

Punjab FC edged past Parappur FC, Kerala, 1-0 in the quarterfinals with Jasmeet Singh scoring the winner. The Cubs dominated East Bengal in the semi-finals to win 5-1 and qualify for the finals. Keisham Bikash Singh scored a brace while Taibang Nganba Takhellambam, Prabhjot Singh, and Arambam Deepak Singh scored the other goals for the winners.

Punjab FC had earlier qualified for the knockouts by finishing second in Group C of the final round. In the first match, the youngsters went down to Minerva Academy FC 1-4 but bounced back to beat Football 4 Change Academy, Manipur 4-1, and Jamshedpur FC 3-0 to take them to the knockout rounds of the league.

The Sandeep Alhan-coached side finished second in the North Zone Regional Group stage to qualify for the Playoffs of the Final Round. They scored eight unanswered goals past Namdhari Sports Academy and Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and beat Sri Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy 4-0.

The only defeat came in a 1-6 loss to Minerva Academy FC. In the Playoffs, Punjab FC beat Kerala Blasters and Alchemy International FA, Bengaluru in identical 4-1 scores to qualify for the final round.

The youth teams of Punjab FC have been having a terrific season, qualifying for the National Championship in all age group categories and winning the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League earlier this month. The same side also clinched the Dream Sports Championship.

The Sub-Junior team reached the semi-finals of the Final Round of the AIFF Sub-Junior League 2024-25, where they went down to FC Madras in the penalty shootout after both teams were tied 0-0 in regulation time.