PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Swiss Open Final: When and where to watch, live streaming, other details

India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu is set to take on Carolina Marin in the final of the Swiss Open on Sunday at the St. Jakobshalle Arena in Basel, Switzerland.

Sindhu thrashed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 22-20, 21-10 to make it to the final of the Swiss Open, a tournament that is being played after two years. In 2020, it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Marin and Sindhu are yet to win the Swiss Open and their final on Sunday will be a re-match of the epic Rio Olympics 2016 final, where the Spaniard had proved to be too good for Sindhu. The Indian superstar has fond memories at St. Jakobshalle Arena, where she had won her maiden BWF World Championship in 2019 by beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. Co-incidentally, that remains Sindhu's last final appearance.

"It's been a good win today for me and playing against Mia was a kind of a revenge because in Thailand I had lost to her, so it was very important for me and yeah really looking forward to the finals," Sindhu said in an interview after her win in the semi-final at Swiss Open.

Meanwhile, Sindhu also acknowledged the fact that training in a bigger stadium like the Gachibowli complex has helped her in her run at the Swiss Open.

"Training at a bigger stadium, similar to this stadium as I got used to it and it has helped me a lot here. I would once again thank everyone, BAI, SAI, Telangana State and Sports Minister for all the support and for helping me with whatever I needed for training and preparation at the Gachibowli Stadium. It has helped me a lot," added Sindhu in the interview.

What time will PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Swiss Open Final match begin?

The proceedings of the day will begin at 3:30 pm IST with the Mixed Doubles final to be played first. They will be followed by Women's Doubles, Men's Singles and Men's Doubles. Sindhu's match will be the last on the day, and is likely to begin after 6 pm.

Where can you watch PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Swiss Open Final 2021 LIVE?

The Swiss Open will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Swiss Open in India will be available on Star's digital platform Disney+ Hotstar. It can also be watched live on BWF's YouTube channel.

Where will PV Sindhu's Swiss Open Final 2021 be played?

PV Sindhu's Swiss Open Final 2021 will take place in St. Jakobshalle Basel in Switzerland on Sunday.