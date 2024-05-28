Rafael Nadal might skip Wimbledon in a bid to be match-fit for 2024 Paris Olympics

Rafael Nadal might miss Wimbledon, the grass court Grand Slam, in order to be match ready for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. The Spaniard, after his first-round exit at the ongoing 2024 French Open, opined it would not be ‘smart’ for him to compete in a Grand Slam right before the Olympics.

Nadal was ousted from the French Open in the first round by fourth seed Alexander Zverev. This was the first time Nadal has exited the French Open, a tournament he has won a record 14 times, in the first round. Zverev won 6-3 ,7-6(5), 6-3.



Zverev became the third player in the history of the sport to beat Nadal at Roland Garros, behind Novak Djokovic and Robin Soderling.



The 37-year-old southpaw opined that playing a Grand Slam (Wimbledon in this case) and the Olympics in quick succession wouldn’t be smart on his part, especially given he has been struggling to cope up with injuries. “I can’t confirm anything, but I don’t think it’s smart after everything my body has been through,” he said.



Nadal explained the reason behind thinking of skipping Wimbledon. “It will be difficult playing on grass, considering that right after Wimbledon are the Olympic Games,” he said.



Nadal won Wimbledon twice—in 2008 and 2010—but also endured some of his toughest moments at the All England Club. He last played in the tournament in 2022, when he was forced to withdraw before his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios with an abdomen strain.

