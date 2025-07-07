Ravi Shastri reacts to Gambhir’s rare move after India’s victory against England

The former India head coach Ravi Shastri is among those who have warned Gautam Gambhir, after the management of the team decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah in the second test series India vs England. He was confused by India's decision to rest Bumrah in order to manage his workload, despite the fact that the Birmingham match was only a week following the Leeds opener where Bumrah was the star bowler.

Shastri's words were thrown out the window after India put on a show at Edgbaston that was nothing short of spectacular. The team scored 430 runs in total, including 259 and 161 respectively. Akash Deep, who replaced Bumrah in the line-up, finished with a 10-wicket haul. Shubman Gil was the captain and led the charge in the batting department with his combined score of 430 - 259 & 161 respectively. Akashdeep replaced Bumrah, who finished with a 10-wicket match haul including a 6-fer in the second inning.

Shastri was in the commentary booth when the camera panned to Gambhir surprises Shastri. He had a rare smile plastered on his face. Gautam Gambhir reaction was scolded by the commentator, who said he had earned every penny after India kept the series alive.

Ravi Shastri on Gambhir" You do not see him smile that much, but he's worth it." It's a great feeling to brio back snappily and keep the series alive.

Bumrah set for return

Mohammed Siraj, Akash and others stepped in to fill Bumrah’s shoes. They took 16 of the 20 bowlings. Six of them were taken with the new ball in both innings. This helped India to set the tone for the defense early on.

"They were (pacers) magnificent, and I think that the way we got through the top order, that was very important for us. Both those bowlers were brilliant, and even Prasidh. He did not take as numerous wickets, but he sailed as brilliantly as them.