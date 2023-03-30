Reliance Digital is the official partner of Mumbai Indians ahead of the new season

India's most trusted electronics brand, Reliance Digital, has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians (MI) as the lead trouser partner on the kits. With this partnership, Reliance Digital is aiming to widen its reach and establish a sense of belonging among fans, since cricket appeals to a majority of Indians, irrespective of age. This way, it also encourages India to be friends with technology and use it to improve their lives.

One of the popular teams in the league, Mumbai Indians has passionate fans all over the country. With this partnership, Reliance Digital will offer exciting deals to customers all over India. Those who visit Reliance Digital's stores or social media page will get the chance to win awesome Mumbai Indians merchandise and Tickets to the matches are also to be won.

In the initial days, customers can also grab some fantastic discounts on their favorite electronics with the Digital Discount Days that span from the 1st to the 9th of April. Offers include up to 7.5% instant discount + up to Rs. 1000 discount coupons. (Terms and conditions apply).

Mumbai Indians, who are the most successful team in history, will play 14 engrossing games over the next two months, including seven games at Wankhede, Mumbai.