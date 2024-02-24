Rio Open: Cameron Noorie secures semis spot beating Thiago Seyboth Wild

Rio de Janeiro: British tennis player Cameron Norrie secured a hard-fought victory 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 over home favourite Thiago Seyboth Wildto advance to the semifinals of the Rio Open.

Facing off against the fiery home crowd favorite, Thiago Seyboth Wild, Norrie stormed through the opening set with a dominant performance, claiming a decisive 6-1 lead in just 30 minutes. However, a resurgence from the Brazilian in the second set, capitalising on Norrie's errors, led to a level playing field as Seyboth Wild fought back to claim the set.

Undeterred by the setback, the defending champion Norrie unleashed a relentless assault in the decider, surging to a commanding 5-1 lead. With unwavering focus and precision, the 28-year-old British number one sealed victory on his fifth match point, securing his spot in the semi-finals with an emphatic 6-2 finish.

Norrie, ranked 23rd, has reached his first ATP Tour semi-final since May and will face 22-year-old Argentine qualifier and world number 113 Mariano Navone who defeated Joao Fonseca 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the other quarters.

The Rio Open has never been won by a player twice, and Norrie is the third player to make it to the tournament's semifinal the year after winning it, along with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.