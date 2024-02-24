Live
- New song from Sidharth, Rashii’s ‘Yodha’ is all about love
- Emily Blunt embraces 41 with happiness and peace
- Vision Pro Owners Encounter Mysterious Cracks on Front Glass
- Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane; remembers ‘Eeshwar’ on its 35th Anniversary
- NEWS ART FEST (North, East, West, South Art Fest) 2024, a spectacular Contemporary Art Festival that took place from February 17th to March 7th, 2024
- ‘Article 370’ rakes in over Rs 5 cr, Vidyut’s ‘Crakk’ mints Rs 4 cr on Day 1
- Controversy erupts over Chief Engineer, Kerala Minister's staff 'fight' in secretariat
- Delhi HC rules in favour of construction workers' benefits, wants unpaid contributions adjusted
- Celebrities Respond to Fans' Unique Requests for Exam Motivation on Social Media
- 'Digital Nagriks' not to be experimented with ‘unreliable’ AI models, govt tells Google India
Just In
Rio Open: Cameron Noorie secures semis spot beating Thiago Seyboth Wild
British tennis player Cameron Norrie secured a hard-fought victory 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 over home favourite Thiago Seyboth Wild to advance to the semifinals of the Rio Open.
Rio de Janeiro: British tennis player Cameron Norrie secured a hard-fought victory 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 over home favourite Thiago Seyboth Wildto advance to the semifinals of the Rio Open.
Facing off against the fiery home crowd favorite, Thiago Seyboth Wild, Norrie stormed through the opening set with a dominant performance, claiming a decisive 6-1 lead in just 30 minutes. However, a resurgence from the Brazilian in the second set, capitalising on Norrie's errors, led to a level playing field as Seyboth Wild fought back to claim the set.
Undeterred by the setback, the defending champion Norrie unleashed a relentless assault in the decider, surging to a commanding 5-1 lead. With unwavering focus and precision, the 28-year-old British number one sealed victory on his fifth match point, securing his spot in the semi-finals with an emphatic 6-2 finish.
Norrie, ranked 23rd, has reached his first ATP Tour semi-final since May and will face 22-year-old Argentine qualifier and world number 113 Mariano Navone who defeated Joao Fonseca 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the other quarters.
The Rio Open has never been won by a player twice, and Norrie is the third player to make it to the tournament's semifinal the year after winning it, along with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.