Rishabh Pant recovers from COVID-19, joins India's bio-bubble 

Rishabh Pant has joined Team India's bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.



"Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back Grinning face. #TeamIndia," BCCI wrote in a tweet along with Pant's picture outside the team hotel.

Pant, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, was isolating at an acquaintance's place in Southall. Pant was asymptomatic and now has completed 10 days of the isolation period, followed by two RT-PCR negative reports and proper cardio check-up that are mandatory before joining the team.



Pant might have contracted the Delta 3 variant while visiting a dentist for a toothache problem, contrary to earlier reports that his presence at the Euro Championships could have led to him catching the infection, unnamed sources told news agency PTI.

It was also reported that Pant and others visited sporting events such as Euros 2020 and Wimbledon despite being asked to avoid them by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

After Pant, it was known that net bowler Dayanand Garani had also tested positive for the virus while staying in the team hotel. Wridhiman Saha and bowling coach Bharat Arun, who had come in close contact with Garnai, were forced into isolation post his positive report.

With Pant and Saha unavailable for selection, KL Rahul has donned the gloves for Team India in the ongoing First-Class game against County Select XI. Rahul, who has not played a Test for India since 2019, scored a century in India's first innings. He struck 11 fours and a six in his knock of 101 off 150 balls.

India's captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane have been rested for the three-day practice game against County Select XI, along with veteran bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin. In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma is leading Team India in the First-Class game in Durham.

It has been revealed that Kohli and Rahane have missed out on the warm-up game because of stiff back and swelling in the left hamstring respectively. However, these niggles are unlikely to hamper their participation in the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England, starting August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The other four Tests have been scheduled to take place at Lord's, London, Headingley, Leeds, Kennington Oval, London, and Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.