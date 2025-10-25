Riya Sarwana, Amaan Ali shine on Day 2 of REL & TSC

The Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club witnessed thrilling moments on Day 2 of the Regional Equestrian League (REL) and Telangana State Equestrian Competition with the young riders from across the region exhibiting exceptional skill, speed and precision in show jumping events.

In the Show Jumping Junior category, Riya Sarwana from Chennai dominated the field with a faultless round, completing the course in 52.95 seconds to secure first place. Reddy Vanga Abhiraj (Telangana) took second with eight jump faults and a time of 63.75 seconds, while Eshaan Bharadwaj Anakal (Telangana) claimed third, finishing with four faults in 72.51 seconds. Chris Janathan Castilion (HPRC) was placed fourth with eight faults and a time of 71.70 seconds.

In the Show Jumping Young Rider category, Mohammed Amaan Ali (Telangana) impressed with a commanding performance, completing his round in 107.94 seconds to claim victory.

“It’s inspiring to see such dedication and talent from our young riders,” said a Telangana State Equestrian Association representative. “Events like these reflect the growing strength of equestrian sport in Telangana.” The four-day championship is being organised by TSEA.