Rohan Jaitley elected chairperson of BCCI’s Infrastructure Committee

Rohan Jaitley, president of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), has been appointed as the chair of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) infrastructure committee.

The BCCI concluded their 94th Annual General Meeting on Sunday at the board’s headquarters, with former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas succeeding Roger Binny as the new president. Notably, Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Siakia were re-elected as vice-president and secretary, respectively.

The Infrastructure Committee will now be headed by Rohan Jaitley, with his team including Manhas, Shukla, Saikia, Prabhtej Bhatia, A Raghuram Bhat, Anirudh Chaudhury, and Sana Sathish Babu. Former BCCI president Binny previously held the position.

Earlier, the position was held by Roger Binny. Now, Rohan will take charge of overseeing the country’s cricket grounds, focusing on building new ones and upgrading existing facilities where needed.

In December last year, Jaitley was re-elected as the DDCA president, securing 1,577 votes against 777 for former India cricketer Kirti Azad.

Manhas, Shukla, Saikia, Bhatia, and Bhat are the new office bearers of the BCCI. Bhatia and Bhat were named joint secretary and treasure, respectively. Additionally, Jaydev Shah was elected as the representative of the General Body in the Apex Council of the BCCI.

Two representatives, Arun Singh Dhumal and M. Khairul Jamal Majumdar, were elected to the Indian Premier League Governing Council.

The BCCI also formed the men’s and women’s selection committees, with Ajit Agarkar continuing his role as the chair of the men’s committee and former cricketer Amita Sharma being elected as the new chair of the women’s committee.

While Agarkar will be joined by Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, and former India cricketers R. P. Singh and Pragyan Ojha in the men’s committee, Shyama Dey, Sulakshana Naik, Jaya Sharma, and Sravanthi Naidu will join Amita in the women’s committee.

The BCCI also announced the junior cricket committee, with S Sharath as the chairperson. He will be joined by Harvinder Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishna Mohan, and Ranadeb Bose.

Lastly, Manhas, Shukla, Saikia, Bhatia, and Bhat are also a part of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) committee, which will be headed by Jayesh George and also includes Madhumati Lele, Sanjay Tandon, R. I. Palani and Dhumal.