SAI asks tennis players to prioritise national duty

India’s tennis players who receive financial assistance through various support schemes should prioritise national duty and refusal to play for India without “valid justification” will result in recovery of funds from them, according to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) order.

Making players accountable for funds received, the SAI, in its order, has asked the players, selected for support under the

Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), to provide a written undertaking where they acknowledge that receiving financial assistance carries the responsibility of contributing to the nation’s sports excellence.

The matter came up for discussion when athletes’ names were discussed for inclusion in TAGG, according to a source.

In its order, SAI asked players receiving support under TOPS, NSF and TAGG schemes to confirm their availability and willingness to represent India in “esteemed international events such as the Billie Jean King Cup, Davis Cup, Asian Games, Olympics.”

“The above tennis competitions hold significant national pride. Therefore, it is important that all players benefiting from the support, provided under these schemes prioritize representing India if selected by the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

“We would also like to inform you that, in the event of selection by the NSF, should you decide not to participate without valid justification, the financial assistance provided to date will be subject to recovery in accordance with the applicable guidelines,” the SAI order read.

Modelled on the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), TAGG was launched in April this year with an aim to boost India’s medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

There have been several instances in the past when players have refused to play the Davis Cup.