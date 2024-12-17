Salman Khan Named Brand Ambassador for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025

New Delhi: The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has officially announced Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled to take place from January 13 to January 19, 2025, in New Delhi. The announcement was made during a media event at the National Players Training Camp held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, attended by KKFI President Shri Sudhanshu Mittal, General Secretary MS Tyagi, and members of the Indian men's and women's teams, along with their coaches.

Salman Khan, an enthusiastic supporter of Kho Kho, expressed his excitement for the event by recalling his own experiences with the sport. The popular actor, who played Kho Kho during his childhood, praised the initiative to host the World Cup in the nation's capital and expressed his delight in witnessing the sport's growth on a global scale.

"Namaste India. I am proud to announce that I am the Brand Ambassador for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup 2025! This is not just a tournament—it's a tribute to India's soil, spirit, and strength. Kho Kho is a sport that encapsulates India's legacy. All of us, including me, have played Kho Kho at one point in our lives," said Salman Khan in a video message.

He further emphasized, "It is a sport with non-stop action and relentless spirit that has already captured global attention. We have one mission: to make sure that the World Goes Kho! Let's come together and celebrate the soul of Kho Kho on the global stage."

The World Cup will feature a week-long tournament with 21 men's teams and 20 women's teams from 24 nations competing for glory in India. The KKFI aims to create a spectacular event that allows fans from around the world to experience the excitement of Kho Kho. The organization has committed to providing equal opportunities for all players, ensuring a balanced platform for both men and women in the competition.

KKFI President Shri Sudhanshu Mittal expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan for his involvement, stating, "We are thankful to superstar Salman Khan for taking time out of his busy schedule to support our beloved mitti ka khel. His passion for the sport is truly inspiring, and we are confident that his presence will garner interest from the entire nation towards the upcoming World Cup. We have left no stone unturned to make this inaugural edition a grand success, and we eagerly await the fans to witness what we have in store."

Additionally, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has confirmed its partnership with the KKFI, pledging unwavering support for the event. The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup is set to be a landmark moment for the sport and a celebration of its rich cultural heritage in India.