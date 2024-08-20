Samoa batter Darius Visser scores 39 runs in one over, creates new record in T20 internationals

Samoa batter Darius Visser broke the record of scoring the most number of runs in a single over when he smashed 39 runs in an over against Vanuatu in the 2026 ICC World Cup regional qualifiers on Tuesday.

Visser scored 39 runs in the team’s 15th over bowled by Vanuatu bowler Nalin Nipiko. Visser hit six sixes and also faced three no balls, with the last one fetching maximum runs.



The Samoa batter scored 132 off 62 balls and was on 46 when he took Nipiko to the cleaners. His knock helped Samoa to a 10-run win in the 2026 World Cup regional qualifier match.



Although Nipiko bowled one dot ball, in the fifth delivery of the over, he then bowled two no balls on the trot in which Visser managed to score one of them for a six.



In total, Visser scored 14 sixes and five fours in his 132-run knock. His exploits with the bat helped Samoa to a total of 174 and the team was able to defend their total. The 28-year-old later took the wicket of Vanuatu batter Ronald Tari.



This was Samoa’s second win in the 2026 World Cup East Asia-Pacific regional qualifying tournament.



Visser broke the previous record of most runs in an over in T20 internationals set by Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, West Indies batter Kieron Pollard and Nepal all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee who all scored 36 runs in an over with six sixes.



Yuvraj scored 36 runs off England’s Stuart Broad in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 while Pollard scored the maximum off Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya in 2021. Airee became the third batsman to achieve the feat of scoring six sixes in an over when he scored against Kamran Khan of Oman in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in April 2024.



South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs and USA batter Jaskaran Malhotra hold the same record in one day internationals.

