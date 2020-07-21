Sathiyan signs for Polish Superliga side Sokolow SA Jaroslaw

Kolkata: In a bid to get more match practice against top quality opponents, India's ace paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has signed a contract with current reigning champions Sokolow S.A. Jaroslaw in the Polish Superliga for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Polish Superliga is slated to start from September this year and depending on the COVID-19 situation in India, Sathiyan will travel to Poland for his short stint there before leaving for Japan where he will play in the T League. In February, World No 32 Sathiyan became the first Indian to sign for Japan's premier table tennis league. He will be representing Okayama Rivets in the league which will start from October.

The Polish league consists of 13 teams, who play each other on a home and away basis. The league is expected to run till June next year.

"I have signed to play for a short stint in Poland like 4-5 matches and use the time efficiently for more match practice when I am in Europe as the quality of the league and foreign players in Poland is also very high," Sathiyan told IANS on Tuesday.

"Japan League won't be held when there are Pro Tours in Europe. It is in bunches and is the same with Polish League. All matches are held in bunches. In Japan also, I am playing only 12 matches. So I thought when I am in Europe, why not get more match practice at this time when international competitions are not being held," said the 27-year old.