Saurabh-Suruchi duo wins 10m air pistol mixed team bronze

Shymkent: The Indian pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and rising teenager Suruchi Inder Singh clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze, beating Chinese Taipei in the Asian Shooting Championships here on Wednesday.

The duo defeated Liu Heng-Yu and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen 17-9 to add to the individual bronze that double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker had won in the women’s 10m air pistol competition on Tuesday.

The Indian pair qualified for the medal round in fifth place with Suruchi firing 292 and Saurabh scoring 286. The duo aggregated 578 in qualification as six teams made it to the medal round.

The top two teams, China and South Korea, competed for the gold medal with the former winning 16-12. The other four teams competed for two bronze medals, with India overcoming Chinese Taipei in the first bronze-medal match and Iran defeating Vietnam 16-8 in the other.

Earlier, Suruchi, who has been on song this season winning four World Cup gold medals, started the qualification round with a perfect 100 in the opening series. She faltered in the second to score 94 and ended the preliminary round with a 98.

Chaudhary had series of 95, 96 and 95.

In the fight for the bronze, where the first team to reach 16 points wins the match, Suruchi had seven scores in the ‘10s’, six of them 10.4 or above, which played a big role in victory.