Sen, Sindhu face stern test at BWF Worlds

Paris: LakshyaSen will face a daunting opener against top seed Shi Yu Qi while former champion P V Sindhu will look to shake off a poor run as Indian shuttlers gear up for a stern test at the BWF World Championships beginning here on Monday. It has been a tough year for India’s leading players with injuries and inconsistent form hampering their build-up. Sen, ranked 21, is returning to the French capital a year after the heartbreak of finishing fourth at the Olympics.

Since then, the 24-year-old from Almora, who claimed a bronze at the 2021 edition, has struggled for results with a quarterfinal at the All England being his best show in 2024.

He has often faltered in tight matches against Li Shi Feng, Kodai Naraoka and Shi, who leads their head-to-head 3-1. The Chinese world No.1, in red-hot form with three Super 1000 titles this season, had beaten Sen in three games in Indonesia earlier this year.

In women’s singles, Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 world champion, will have to recover from the shock defeat against fellow Indian Unnati Hooda at the China Open. The most accomplished Indian with five world championship medals, Sindhu will begin her campaign against Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova. Sindhu has endured a lean season, with a quarterfinal finish at the India Open her best result. Now ranked 15, she could run into world No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China as early as the round of 16. Prannoy, who claimed bronze in the 2023 edition, will open against Finland’s Joakim Oldorff, but a potential second-round showdown with world No. 2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark looms large for the world No. 34 Indian.

Men’s doubles spearheads Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded ninth, have received a first-round bye and will play either compatriots Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruben Kumar or Chinese Taipei’s Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han in the second round.