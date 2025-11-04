Shafali thrives in ‘God’s plan’

Navi Mumbai: If Shafali Verma decides to sport a tattoo that reads “God’s Plan”, no one can possibly disagree that it is an apt messaging.

Destiny’s child Shafali Verma found her way back into the Indian women’s ODI side in unfortunate circumstances but left an indelible mark on the team’s victorious World Cup campaign, thriving in “God’s Plan”which can work in mysterious ways.

On a rainy August afternoon in Mumbai, former chairperson of selectors Neetu David had assured the media that Shafali will get her chance to play for India after she confirmed the exclusion of the 21-year-old from India’s World Cup squad, despite having played five of those events across formats.

Shafali had no spare time to waste as she clocked in two separate one-hour batting sessions here at the DY Patil Stadium and it’s University Ground ahead of the semifinal.

“What happened with Pratika, as a sportsperson, it wasn’t a good thing. No one wants any sportsperson to sustain such an injury.

But God has sent me here to do something good,” Shafali told the media prior to the semi-final.