Shanghai Masters: Djokovic remains on course for100th tour-level title with win over Cobolli

Shanghai: Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a 100th tour-level title with an impressive 6-1, 6-2 win over Flavio Cobolli at the Shanghai Masters, advancing to the fourth round. This match marked a stark contrast to his earlier encounter against American player Michael Michelsen, as Djokovic showcased his dominance in their first meeting.

From the beginning I had a clear gameplan of what I needed to do, staying aggressive and trying to use every short ball to take the initiative in the point. Cobolli was evidently exhausted after last night’s match (against Stan Wawrinka). I think that has taken a toll, physically, on him today,” said Djokovic in the post-game interview.

Despite having played few matches recently, Djokovic expressed satisfaction with his freshness, saying he is ready to compete daily for as long as needed. “I haven’t played too many matches, I think the positive in that is that I’m fresh, so I am happy to play every day (for) as long as it takes,” he added.

Rain delays in Shanghai postponed Djokovic’s third-round match until Tuesday, but fans were treated to a classic performance under the lights. Djokovic quickly established control, striking 11 winners in the first set, which lasted just 29 minutes.

While Cobolli held serve early in the second set, Djokovic maintained his aggressive play, breaking the Italian in the fifth game to secure his path to victory. This win not only boosts his title ambitions but also enhances his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin, where he currently ranks eighth, 220 points behind Andrey Rublev.

The Serb’s next opponent in the pre-quarterfinal will be Roman Safiullin, who staged a remarkable comeback to defeat 13th seed Frances Tiafoe. Safiullin triumphed 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) after battling back from a set and a breakdown, hitting 51 winners over three hours.



