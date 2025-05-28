Shashank credits Ponting and Iyer for success

Jaipur: Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh credited head coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer for change in belief, culture, and leadership after the side guaranteed a top two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

It was a night of celebration for the Kings after they beat Mumbai Indians to inch closer to their goal of lifting the title. But for Shashank, the real celebration, he said, would be on June 3.

The win over MI propelled PBKS to the top with 19 points, although Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can also go level with them if they win their final group-stage match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

“Finishing in the top two is half-job done. The full job will be done on the 3rd of June, I guess. When late at night, at 12 o’clock, we will have a press conference. That will be the time I’ll tell you that ‘yes, we are at the top of the world’,” Shashank said .

“It feels surreal, to be very honest. It feels really good, really satisfying.