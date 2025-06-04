Sinner sprints into Roland Garros last 8

Paris: Top seed Jannik Sinner cruised into his 11th career Grand Slam quarterfinal and third in Roland Garros with a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 rout of No.17 seed Andrey Rublev.

This was Sinner’s 18th consecutive match win at a Grand Slam tournament. Sinner has dropped just 30 games in 12 sets in Paris so far — and by extending his winning streak at Grand Slam events to 18, the world No.1 has tied Andre Agassi, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander for the ninth-longest unbeaten run in the Open era.

Four more wins would secure him not only a first Roland-Garros title in the process, but sole possession of seventh place on that illustrious list. Sinner’s win also gives him sole possession of the most major victories for an Italian man in the Open era. “I’m very, very happy. We both know each other very well… we’ve played each other so many times, so we try to change up a little bit our game style, and I’m very happy. Things can go very quickly in a bad way in best-of-five; they can go so long, so I’m very happy and proud to finish in three,” Sinner said.

Bidding for his own third Roland-Garros quarterfinal, and first since 2022, Rublev kept a first-strike mentality throughout the match — but was summarily dismissed by Sinner’s own strikes as the Italian wrapped up the first set in a half hour.