Six Indian shuttlers barred from World University Games
New Delhi: The Indian badminton squad that won the mixed team bronze medal at the ongoing World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany has been hit by a controversy over selection after six of the 12 chosen players were barred from participating due to an alleged administrative lapse.
Twelve players were selected and sent to represent India, but only six were allowed to compete as officials failed to submit all names correctly during the managers’ meeting on July 16.
“This is not just mismanagement – it’s career sabotage. We demand answers, accountability, and that our voices be heard. We didn’t lose a match – we lost our right to even participate,” wrote Alisha Khan, one of the players left out, on Instagram. “This isn’t just a mistake. It’s career sabotage by AIU and our team officials. We demand justice.”
According to sources, BV Rao and Ajit Mohan were the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) officials who attended the meeting. The AIU, which is the nodal body for university-level sports in the country, acknowledged the incident. “We have been informed about this and the matter is being investigated,” AIU Secretary Dr Pankaj Mittal told PTI while refusing to comment any further. According to a source, the issue was not just an error but stemmed from “systematic irregularities” starting from the selection trials held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar.