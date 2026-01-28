Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Key Projects and Land Allocations

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has concluded its meeting, approving a total of 35 agenda items. Key decisions included sanctioning the development of Piduguralla Medical College under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and granting a government loan guarantee of Rs. 4,451 crore from HUDCO for AP TIDCO.

The cabinet also approved the upgrading of several posts under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Additionally, land was allocated for a five-star resort by the Tourism Department in Nandakota, Alluri district.

In a further move, 500 square yards of land in Visakhapatnam was allotted to Arjuna Award-winning athlete Jyothi, who was also approved for a Group-1 government job upon graduation.

The cabinet discussed the SIT report on ghee adulteration at TTD.