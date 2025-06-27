Live
- 2 more job notifications released in health dept
- State-level review meet held to improve education quality
- Article 243-D authorises state govt to provide 42 pc BC quota: BJP MP Krishnaiah
- Rajahmundry will be in world tourism map in two years, says Shekhawat
- Govt, Cong to play BC quota ace in local body polls in TG
- ISKCON to hold Jagannath Rath Yatra tomorrow
- Bhargava Rao new district additional secretary of NHRO
- Omar: Talks on restoring statehood should end soon
- Declare Bishnoi gang as ‘terror group’: Canadian Mayor
- After a hiatus, BF-III of RINL buzzes back to life
SKY undergoes successful surgery
Highlights
New Delhi: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has undergone a successful surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen in Munich, Germany....
New Delhi: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has undergone a successful surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen in Munich, Germany. PTI had reported last week that Suryakumar was suffering from sports hernia in his right lower abdomen and will go under the knife if required.
“Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back,” the 34-year-old batter wrote on his social media handle on Wednesday.
Next Story