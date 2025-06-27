  • Menu
SKY undergoes successful surgery

New Delhi: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has undergone a successful surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen in Munich, Germany. PTI had reported last week that Suryakumar was suffering from sports hernia in his right lower abdomen and will go under the knife if required.

“Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back,” the 34-year-old batter wrote on his social media handle on Wednesday.

