Smriti Mandhana creates history

Visakhapatnam: World No 1 ODI batter Smriti Mandhana entered her name in the history books on Sunday by becoming the first woman cricketer in the world to score 1000 runs in a calendar year in Women’s ODIs. Mandhana, who is playing her 18th ODI of 2025 on Sunday in Visakhapatnam against Australia, needed 18 runs to complete 1000 ODI runs this year, and she achieved the objective by hitting Sophie Molineux for a six on the third ball of the eighth over.

Earlier during India’s third match of the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, Mandhana broke former Australian batter Belinda Clark’s record of scoring the most runs in a calendar year in women’s ODIs. Clark played 16 ODIs for the Southern Stars in 1997 and amassed a total of 970 runs.

If, in the ongoing India-Australia match, Mandhana manages to score at least 58 runs, then she will complete 5000 runs in women’s ODIs. So far, only four batters have managed to score more than 5000 runs in women’s ODIs.

The list is led by former India captain and legendary batter Mithali Raj. Mithali played 232 ODIs during her 23-year-long career from 1999 to 2022 and amassed a total of 7805 runs. She is followed by England’s Charlotte Edwards, New Zealand’s Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies.