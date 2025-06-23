Sourav Ganguly Says No to Politics, Open to Coaching India

Sourav Ganguly is a famous Indian cricketer. He said he does not want to join politics. He will not take part in elections. Even if someone asks him to become Chief Minister, he will say no.

He said he loves cricket. He wants to stay in the game. After he stopped playing, he became the President of BCCI. Now he wants to become the coach of the Indian team.

He also talked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They have stopped playing Test matches. In 2027, Kohli will be 38 years old and Rohit will be 40. Ganguly said it is hard to play so many matches at that age.

Ganguly said it is not easy to find new players like Kohli. But only Kohli and Rohit can decide if they want to play more. Ganguly is happy to help cricket, but he will not go into politics.