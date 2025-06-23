Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Sourav Ganguly Says No to Politics, Open to Coaching India
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly rules out politics but says he’s ready to coach Team India if given the chance. Talks about Kohli and Rohit's future.
Sourav Ganguly is a famous Indian cricketer. He said he does not want to join politics. He will not take part in elections. Even if someone asks him to become Chief Minister, he will say no.
He said he loves cricket. He wants to stay in the game. After he stopped playing, he became the President of BCCI. Now he wants to become the coach of the Indian team.
He also talked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They have stopped playing Test matches. In 2027, Kohli will be 38 years old and Rohit will be 40. Ganguly said it is hard to play so many matches at that age.
Ganguly said it is not easy to find new players like Kohli. But only Kohli and Rohit can decide if they want to play more. Ganguly is happy to help cricket, but he will not go into politics.