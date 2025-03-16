Special Olympics World Winter Games: India end campaign with 33 medals

On the final day of the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, India witnessed an extraordinary display of skill and determination from Indian athletes, who clinched 12 medals across four events, increasing the medal count to 33.

In Snowshoeing, India secured four more medals, adding to the six medals won previously. Vasu Tiwari, Shalini Chauhan, and Tanya each claimed a silver medal in the 25m Snowshoeing event while Jahangir added to the medal count with a bronze in the same category.

The Alpine Skiing segment also saw stellar performances from Indian athletes. Radha Devi and Nirmala Devi captured silver medals in the Intermediate Slalom (F01 and F04 categories, respectively) while Abhishek Kumar clinched another silver in the Novice Slalom (M02 category), reinforcing India’s success in the tournament.

Adding to the accolades, Akriti demonstrated remarkable endurance in Cross Country Skiing, securing a bronze medal in the 100m Classical Technique (F02 category).

In the Floorball event, India’s Women’s Traditional Team showcased their teamwork and skill, claiming a bronze medal to conclude an incredible journey at the Special Olympics.

Dr. Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat, expressed her pride in the athletes, stating, “Our athletes have once again proved that with dedication and perseverance, there are no limits to what they can achieve. Each medal won is a testament to their hard work and the unwavering support from coaches, families, and the entire Special Olympics Bharat family. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and will continue to support their journey towards greater heights.”

The Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 concluded with the Indian contingent winning a total of 33 medals, including 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals. While India recorded 10 medals each in Snowshoeing and Alpine Skiing, 6 medals came in Snowboarding. Short Track Speed Skating, Cross Country Skiing and Floorball brought the country 4, 2, and 1 medal respectively.