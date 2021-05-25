Sprint legend Milkha Singh hospitalised

Chandigarh: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was on Monday hospitalised, with his son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh saying that the move was a precautionary measure. The 91-year-old Milkha had been in home isolation at his Chandigarh residence after he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. He has now been admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali. Hospital sources said that Milkha's condition was "stable". "He has been hospitalised.

He was weak and not eating since yesterday, so we had to hospitalise him. Though his parameters seemed alright, we thought it is safer to have him admitted where he would be under supervision of senior doctors," Jeev told PTI. "He is under good care of doctors there. He is a strong man, always positive and will recover soon," added the golfer, who reached here on Saturday from Dubai after his father tested positive.