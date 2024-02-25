Sreenidi Deccan aim to continue winning run against Namdhari FC

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club will aim to extend their 3-game winning run as they host Namdhari Football Club of Punjab here at the Deccan Arena stadium on Sunday. The Deccan Warriors are fresh off a resounding 5-1 win over Aizawl FC while new boys Namdhari suffered a 1-4 defeat away to Inter Kashi. Addressing the media ahead of the game, Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto was pleased with the result in Aizawl. "We followed the game plan and played good football against Aizawl and it was our first win against them in a difficult atmosphere so that was also important," he said.

Sreenidi Deccan defeated Namdhari FC 2-0 in the corresponding fixture in Punjab earlier in the season and Vaz Pinto believes tomorrow's game might follow a similar pattern.

"They have more or less the same players and their structure and style of play has also not changed much but we will put our focus fully on this game against Namdhari FC. This is the first of three home games coming up (the others being against Mohammedan SC and Real Kashmir) but we cannot think that far ahead so it will be only about tomorrow's game," he said.

The match kicks off at 4:30pm