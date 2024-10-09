Sreenidi Deccan FC Partners with Apollo Hospitals

Sreenidi Deccan FC announces Apollo Hospitals as the medical partner and the shirt sponsor for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

As part of the partnership, Apollo Hospitals will feature prominently on the team’s jerseys, and will provide comprehensive medical support, ensuring the health and well-being of the players throughout the season.

This partnership marks a significant step for Sreenidi Deccan FC as they prepare for the upcoming season, with both parties aiming to foster excellence in football and healthcare across Telangana.