Stage set for Senior Women's Hockey Nationals in Pune with focus on holders M.P., hosts Maharashtra

Pune: Teams from 28 states, including defending champions Hockey Madhya Pradesh and runner-up and hosts Maharashtra, will be among the top contenders in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2024 to be held at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri near here from Wednesday.

The 11-day championships will follow a league-cum-knockout format, with teams initially competing in eight groups in a round-robin contest. The group toppers will advance to the quarterfinals to be played on March 20, followed by the semifinals on March 22 and the grand finale on March 23.

Krishna Prakash (IPS), ADG Force One, Maharashtra, and President of Hockey Maharashtra, expressed pride in the unified efforts both on and off the field that got them the hosting rights. He also emphasized the championship's significance.

He highlighted their commitment to providing a royal experience for all players with 4-star accommodations, setting a new standard for Indian hockey competitions. He also acknowledged the support of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Maharashtra and co-hosts Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Manoj Bhore, Organising Secretary and Senior Vice President of Hockey Maharashtra, acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders. Manish Anand, Convenor and General Secretary Hockey Maharashtra highlighted the impressive lineup of teams, anticipating a competitive tournament.

The opening day will feature six matches and includes an evening match under floodlights between hosts Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Kerala at 7 p.m., following the opening ceremony.