Students Shine at 17th State Level School Olympics – Athletics Championship 2026

Bangalore: Students from Greenwood High International School students delivered an outstanding performance at the 17th State Level Bangalore School Olympics – Athletics Championship 2026, with several athletes securing podium finishes at the state-level competition held at the Kitturu Rani Chennamma Stadium, Bengaluru. The students competed against participants from nearly 40 schools across Bengaluru.

The championship, organised by the Youngsters Sports Promoters Trust, featured participation from nearly 40 schools across Bengaluru. Greenwood High students competed across Under-8 to Under-16 age categories in track and field events including javelin throw, hurdles, shot put, and relay races. Greenwood High athletes competed across multiple events over the two-day programme.

Among the medal winners, Aariya Maan (Grade 6) won the Gold Medal in the Under-14 Javelin Throw, demonstrating exceptional technique and competitive spirit. Greenwood High also earned multiple silver medals, including Ansh Sandeep (Grade 4) in the 60m Hurdles, and the Under-12 (4×100m) Relay Team comprising Rohini Sindhu Prasad (Grade 5), Hanvitha Koneru (Grade 6), Ilaria Anna Melvin (Grade 6), and Aayushi Karnath (Grade 6), who delivered a strong team performance on the track. Several other Greenwood High students also won medals across different age categories and events.

Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee, Greenwood High International School said “We are immensely proud of our students for their achievements at the Bangalore School Olympics. Their success reflects their dedication and discipline, as well as the consistent guidance provided by our coaches and faculty. Greenwood High continues to prioritise sports as a key pillar of student development.”