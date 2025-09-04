Sub-Junior boys (U-15) category Subroto Cup kicks off in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The 64th Edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament kicked off its sub junior boys (U-15) category on Thursday in Bengaluru, with exciting contests marking the opening day.

Minerva Public School, CISCE vs Indira Modern High School, Haryana

The day began with a close battle as Minerva Public School (CISCE) edged past Indira Modern High School (Haryana) 2-1. Gurtej Veer struck in the 32nd minute, followed by Kipgen’s stoppage-time goal (50+2’). Rahul had given Haryana the lead in the very first minute, but Minerva fought back to seal the win.

Tashi Namgyal Academy, IPSC vs Shri Leelanand Secondary School, Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s Shri Leelanand Secondary School dominated Tashi Namgyal Academy (IPSC) with a 5-1 victory. Suraj opened the scoring in the 20th minute, before Abhi (33’, 35’), Ritesh (36’), and Ishant (48’) extended the lead. S Chettri pulled one back for IPSC in the 38th minute.

Govt Model Sr. Secondary School, Chandigarh vs River Side Natural School, Madhya Pradesh

River Side Natural School (Madhya Pradesh) put up a strong show to beat Govt Model Sr. Secondary School (Chandigarh) 3-1. Lokesh (22’, 50’) and Vineet (20’) were the scorers for Madhya Pradesh, while Jayaraj netted the lone goal for Chandigarh in the 47th minute.

SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland vs JNV Pakur-1, NVS

In a closely contested fixture, SFS Higher Secondary School (Nagaland) and JNV Pakur-1 (NVS) played out a goalless draw (0-0), with neither side able to find the breakthrough.

Anand Niketan School, Gujarat vs Vidyachal International School, Bihar

Another match of the day saw Anand Niketan School (Gujarat) and Vidyachal International School (Bihar) also end in a stalemate, both teams finishing 0-0. The Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) category will continue in the coming days with teams from across the country competing for glory in the prestigious Subroto Cup, known for nurturing the future stars of Indian football.