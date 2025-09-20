T20 Asia Cup: Highflying India beat spirited Oman by 21 runs

Abu Dhabi: India beat Oman by 21 runs after the ICC associate member nation put up a spirited show with the bat in the last group league fixture of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Sanju Samson struck a 45-ball 56 and Abhishek Sharma provided the early momentum with a 15-ball 38 as India scored 188 for eight. In reply, Oman gave a good account of themselves before ending at 167 for four in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Aamir Kaleem made a valiant 64 off 46 balls while adding 56 runs with skipper Jatinder Singh (32 off 33 balls) and 93 runs with Hammad Mirza, who slammed 51 off 33 balls.

However, the target of 189 proved to be too much for Oman as India entered the Super 4s with three wins in as many matches.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in men’s T20 Internationals when he dismissed Vinayak Shukla in the last over of the match.

Earlier, Sanju Samson made good use of much needed time in the middle as skipper Suryakumar Yadav decided to give every other playing member a hit in the centre, taking India to a healthy 188 for eight.

With vice-captain Shubman Gill getting out cheaply, the one drop slot warranted a right hander and accordingly Samson (56 off 45 balls) got a chance to bat in the top 3.

Brief scores:

India: 188/8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 56, Abhishek Sharma 38, Tilak Varma 29; Aamir Kaleem 2/31, Shah Faisal 2/23, Jiten Ramanandi 2-33) beat Oman 167/4 in 20 overs (Jatinder Singh 32, Aamir Kaleem 64, Hammad Mirza 51; Kuldeep Yadav 1/23, Harshit Rana 1/25, Harshit Rana 1/26, Arshdeep Singh 1/37) by 21 runs.