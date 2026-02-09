T20: Numbers game from Sri Lanka's win over Ireland

Colombo: As co-hosts Sri Lanka wrapped up an impressive win against Ireland in their T20 World Cup campaign opener; have a look at the number game from the Group B game.

Spin twins Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga picked three wickets apiece as Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 20 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

11 deliveries bowled by Barry McCarthy in the 19th over is the joint-most number of balls in an over in T20 World Cups, alongside five others.

Ireland lost their last 8 wickets for 38 runs (105-2 to 143), which was the second-worst collapse in the T20 World Cup.

In the match 25 overs were bowled by both teams' spinners. In the T20 World Cup it was the 4th instance when spinners bowled 25 or more overs in a completed match.

Number of wickets (40) claimed by Wanindu Hasaranga. After Shakib Al Hasan (50), he is now the 2nd most successful bowler in the World Cup.

Kusal Mendis (56*) scored his 18th half-century in his 101st match.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were struggling at 87/4, including not hitting a single boundary in the middle overs, before Kamindu Mendis’s blazing 44 off just 19 balls and Kusal Mendis’s unbeaten 56 off 43 lifted them to an above-par 163/6.

Chasing 164, Ireland looked well placed at 105/2, with Harry Tector set for the final assault alongside a struggling Lorcan Tucker. But both fell in quick succession, and the chase unravelled from there, as Ireland were eventually bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs.