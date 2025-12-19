TCA opposes HCA’s proposed inter-district T20 League

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) on Thursday formally objected to the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) proposed ‘G. Venkata Swamy Memorial Inter-District T20 League,’ alleging serious violations of BCCI rules, judicial orders and established governance norms.

In a detailed representation addressed to Devajit Saikia, the BCCI Secretary, Justice Arun Mishra, BCCI Ombudsman, and Justice (Retd.) Naveen Rao, head of HCA’s Single Member Committee, Dharam Guruva Reddy, TCA General Secretary, sought immediate intervention to halt the tournament.

TCA contended that the proposed league violates BCCI Rule 38 relating to conflict of interest and disregards binding directives, including a BCCI order dated July 11, 2021 and an order of the Bombay High Court dated March 21, 2025. The association pointed out that a similar tournament was rejected by the BCCI in 2018 and termed its reintroduction as a repetition of an illegality.

Reddy alleged grave conflict of interest as the tournament is named after late G. Venkata Swamy, father of former HCA presidents G. Vivekanand and G. Vinod, with the latter currently serving as an HCA member.

TCA further highlighted past disputes involving Vishaka Industries, linked to Vivekanand, which resulted in a High Court directive ordering HCA to pay Rs 67 crore. The amount remains unpaid, leading to freezing of HCA accounts and ongoing investigations by CID, ACB and ED, including recent arrests of HCA officials.

According to TCA, the league is being conducted without BCCI or IPL Governing Council approval and without adherence to prescribed codes of conduct. The association also cited pending matters between TCA and HCA and alleged non-response to earlier representations.

TCA has urged the authorities to restrain HCA from conducting any inter-district tournaments until full compliance with BCCI directives and disposal of pending court cases, to safeguard transparency and the integrity of cricket administration in Telangana.