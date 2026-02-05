TCA seeks court-mandated joint meeting with HCA

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has formally written to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) seeking an early joint meeting in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. The request follows the High Court’s order dated January 27, 2026, in Writ Petition No. 3678 of 2023, which directed both bodies to hold discussions and attempt conciliation in light of the BCCI’s decision of July 11, 2021.

In a letter addressed to the Single Member Committee of HCA, its President, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy urged that the joint meeting be convened within the next two to three weeks to meet the court-prescribed timelines. TCA proposed that the meeting be held at a neutral and mutually accessible venue in Hyderabad and offered to make logistical arrangements, subject to HCA’s consent.

For transparency, TCA proposed audio and video recording of the proceedings by both sides and requested that only currently elected committee members attend, without legal counsel. TCA also sought copies of audio and video recordings of a previous meeting held on March 29, 2025. The association reiterated its commitment to a constructive dialogue in the interest of cricket development and young cricketers in Telangana.