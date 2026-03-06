TCA seeks probe into Rs 69 cr ‘misappropriation’ in HCA

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged misappropriation of ₹69 crore meant for cricket development, accusing officials of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) of financial irregularities.

Addressing a media conference in Secunderabad, TCA General Secretary Guruva Reddy alleged that the funds were diverted in a quid pro quo arrangement involving Visaka Industries and members of the HCA Apex Council. He released documents claiming fraudulent activity and intentional misconduct in handling publicly accountable funds. Reddy said that although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had directed both bodies to discuss collaboration for cricket development, HCA failed to present any proposals during a meeting chaired by

Justice Naveen Rao on February 18. He further alleged that several crores were transferred to Visaka Industries without properly contesting arbitration proceedings. TCA has urged authorities to expedite the probe and, if required, hand the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).