TCA warns players against unauthorised HCA events

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) on Wednesday asserted that it will conduct the Telangana Premier League (TPL) in compliance with BCCI norms and warned cricketers from Hyderabad and Telangana districts against participating in unauthorised tournaments conducted by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Addressing a press meet, TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy, along with Vice President Dr Vijaya Chandar Reddy, Advisory Board

Member I Gopal Sharma and members Chittaranjan and Varun, said that as per BCCI Constitution Rule 31, players taking part in unapproved tournaments risk severe disciplinary action, including disqualification. He referred to a BCCI letter dated March 21, 2018, which stated that the TPL T20 proposed by HCA is not authorised, cautioning players against participation.

Emphasising on a transparent TPL, the TCA assured that all the eligible players will receive equal opportunity and their talents will not go waste.

It also announced plans to field Telangana state teams in BCCI domestic tournaments from the 2026–27 season. The TCA leadership also alleged political interference in cricket administration and stated that if State Minister Vivek Venkataswamy wishes to be involved, he should resign from his post to comply with BCCI Rule 38 on conflict of interest. They accused him of influencing HCA functioning using political power, allegedly violating the National Sports Governance Act and BCCI Constitution.

TCA further claimed that the governing council appointed by HCA to conduct the proposed league is invalid, as it does not adhere to BCCI Constitution Rules 14, 15, 28, 38 and 47. A representation has been submitted to BCCI seeking action in the matter.