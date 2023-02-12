Team MYSA, SWANS to face off in HPGL-3 Finals

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Premier Golf League has reached the final stage. The top 2 teams in the fiercely contested semi finals Team Mysa and Swans have sailed into the final round. Meenakshi Mavericks and Team Alpha ended their reign in the league with semifinal losses. In the first semi-final held at Vooty Golf County on Sunday, Team Mysa defeated Mavericks by 50-30 and marched fast to the title Fight. The days most exciting semis was between SWANS and Team ALPHA.

Both teams were ahead in 4 matches each and till the very end looked like it was heading into a play off. But team co-owner AVN Reddy pulled off a major upset over Team Alpha Captain who was leading over AVN by 3 holes after 9.

AVN Reddy pulled off a miraculous come back and halved the match giving them the point that took them across the finish line. AVN prevailed in true David v/s Goliath fashion upsetting the hopes of team ALPHA.

The match up between Mysa and Meenakshi Mavericks swung in the favour of Mysa after remaining all square for a very long time before Satish Cheeti won the deciding hole over Assish Goenka to give them a 5-3 win and 2nd spot in the finals. The Swans beat Team Apfa with a score of 45-35 in tight contested semis. The league final between Team Mysa and Swans will be held in Thailand on February 24.