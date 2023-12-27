Telugu Yoddhas to lock horns with Rajasthan Warriors

The Telugu Yoddhas are all set to lock horns with Rajasthan Warriors tomorrow in their third game of the second season of Ultimate Kho-Kho here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Telugu Yoddhas put up a brave show in their previous match but narrowly went down 32-38 to the Chennai Quick Guns.



Telugu Yoddhas will play their third game of the second season of Ultimate Kho-Kho against Rajasthan Warriors and will be telecast LIVE and exclusive on the Sony Sports Network at 7:30 PM onwards.

Telugu Yoddhas, who are considered to have the best attacking team in Ultimate Kho-Kho will take the mat with an aim to return to winning ways against Rajasthan Warriors. The game is expected to generate a lot of thrill, as both the teams will walk in to consolidate their positions in the points table. While Telugu Yoddhas will look towards attaining second place in the standings with a win, Rajasthan Warriors will be aiming to earn their first points.

Captain Pratik Waikar has been in good touch and is well supported by Rahul Mandal and Akash Togare for the Yoddhas, and together they pose a serious threat to their opponents.

Before going into the third encounter, Pratik Waikar, Captain, Telugu Yoddhas, said, “I am happy with the performance of my team from the last match. We are putting in a lot of effort and hard work in our practice sessions and I am confident that this hard work will pay off. I am looking forward to our next match against Rajasthan Warriors and hoping to get over the line this time.”

For the Rajasthan Warriors who will also be playing their third game tomorrow, some players like Abhijit Patil, Dilrajsing Sengar could be a possible threat for Telugu Yoddhas.