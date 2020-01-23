Australian Open: Rafael Nadal comforts ballkid with a peck on the cheek after accidentally hitting her on head (video)

Rafael Nadal came up with an adorable gesture towards a ball kid during his second-round Australian Open match on Thursday.

Nadal's return accidentally hit the kid, who was positioned near the chair umpire. The World No. 1 an to the kid and comforted her by kissing her on the cheek in what turned out to be a heart-warming moment that went viral on social media.

The moment put the kid in the limelight during the game as when the play resumed and the kid was in action during the following point, she received a huge round of cheer from the pumped-up Melbourne crowd.



"For her, it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her. I'm very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done," Nadal said in a post-match interview after winning the match in straight sets on Thursday.

While he won the first and third set with ease, Delbonis made the former champion work hard in the second set as it was decided via tie-breaker. Nadal, who is one of the most likable players in the current era of tennis, outclassed Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-1 to secure a place in the third round at the ongoing Australian Open.

Nadal will face fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta in the third round on Saturday.