Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert end partnership

Hyderabad: American tennis player Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert have parted ways, the duo announced separately on social media.

Gauff, under Gilbert, won one Grand Slam title – the 2023 US Open. Gauff failed to defend her title at Flushing Meadows this year losing 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 to Emma Navarro in the fourth round. Gauff’s game was ridden with 19 double-faults.

The loss meant Gauff slid from World No. 3 to World No. 6 in the latest WTA rankings.

Gauff and Gilbert, along with Pere Riba, started working together after the Wimbledon Grand Slam in 2023, from which Gauff exited in the first round. However, Riba was not a part of Gauff’s team this year.

Gilbert had previously worked with Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick in the past.

The pair worked up a great partnership with the American winning 22 matches and losing just one in 2023. She won titles at Washington, Cincinnati and the U.S. Open — her first Grand Slam title — as a teenager.

Apart from the 2023 US Open title, Gilbert helped Gauff reach the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open in 2024. Gauff lost to Aryna Sabalenka, the eventual winner, at the Australian Open and Iga Swiatek, the eventual champion, at the French Open.

In separate social media messages, the pair announced the split. Gilbert posted thank you message on social media to Gauff and her entire team. He said he enjoyed a stellar run in 2023 and lauded the team effort that lasted 14 months.

In a social media post, Gilbert said: “Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I’m excited for the next chapter in my coaching career.”

Gauff, meanwhile, thanked Gilbert and wrote: “We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!”