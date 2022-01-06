Djokovic medical exemption sparks Australian Open debate

Brisbane: With his medical exemption approved, Novak Djokovic may have some explaining to do when he gets to Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title.

The exemption allows the top-ranked Djokovic entry to the tournament regardless of his vaccination status for Covid-19, a subject he has declined to clarify amid months of speculation he could miss the season-opening major unless he can prove he's had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

That's a Victoria state government-mandated condition of entry for all players, staff, fans and officials entering Melbourne Park when the tournament starts on Jan. 17.

His revelation on social media that he was heading to Australia seeking a record 21st major title sparked some debate and plenty of headlines on Wednesday, with critics questioning what grounds Djokovic could have for the exemption and backers defending his right to privacy.