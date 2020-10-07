Djokovic, Tsitsipas advance to quarters

Paris : World number one Novak Djokovic has entered the quarterfinals of the French Open, defeating 15th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia in his fourth-round contest.

On Monday, Djokovic defeated 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 over the Russian 15th seed in a match that lasted for two hours and 23 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He will now face No.17 seed CarrenoBusta in his last eight encounter.

Meanwhile, StefanosTsitsipas became the first Greek player in history to reach the quarter-finals at the Roland Garros, defeating GrigorDimitrov 6-3, 7-6(9), 6-2. He will next lock horns with AndreyRublev, who had the upper hand against him in their Hamburg final just eight days ago.

"It is very important for me to take this opportunity and fight harder this time, maybe do something better," said Tsitsipas, who also fell to the Russian No.13 seed at the US Open last year.

In other men's singles quarterfinal matches, Rafael Nadal will face Jannik Sinner of Italy while Dominic Thiem will be competing against 12th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Kenin in last 8 at Roland Garros for 1st time

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin turned things around at the French Open after a poor opening set to reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the first time.

The No. 4-seeded Kenin beat the 49th-ranked Fiona Ferro 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier. Ferro was the last French man or woman still around in singles.

Chair umpire MarijanaVeljovic warned Kenin's father, Alexander, for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches. Alexander Kenin had changed seats during the match to be right next to Ferro's coach, Emmanuel Planque, who was closer to the court.

Kenin upset Serena Williams at last year's French Open en route to making it to the fourth round. But until now, the 21-year-old American had never been to the quarterfinals at any clay-court tournament.

She won her first Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park at the start of this season and now is 14-1 at major tournaments in 2020.

Kvitovaends 8-year quarters drought

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years by beating Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4.

The seventh-seeded Czech player lost her only semifinal match at Roland Garros in 2012. Zhang had a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set.

Kvitova sat waiting wrapped in a pink coat to combat the chilly conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier. She then did some leg exercises to keep warm.

The 30-year-old Kvitova will next face Laura Siegemund. The unseeded German beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals at a major tournament for the first time.