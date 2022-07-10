'He's a bit of a God,' Kyrgios hails Djokovic who wins 4th Wimbledon title in a row

Nick Kyrgios has hailed Novak Djokovic, calling the World No. 1 "God" after the latter clinched a fourth straight Wimbledon title.



After losing the opening set against Kyrgios at All England Club on Sunday, Djokovic recorded a masterclass return to seal the 2022 Wimbledon final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

With the latest victory, Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer in the list of most Grand Slams in men's singles. Djokovic now has 21 Grand Slams but is still one behind arch-rival Rafael Nadal. Out of the Big three, Federer was the first to reach the 20-Grand Slam mark after he was crowned the Australian Open champion in 2018. He has had a few surgeries in the last couple of years and is expected to return to action only later this year.









Djokovic's seventh triumph in London draws him level with legendary American Pete Sampras' tally of singles trophies won at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Prior to the 2022 Wimbledon final, Djokovic had joked there would be "fireworks" in a match against a player who, like him, has shown the tendency to be combustible on the court. Djokovic and Kyrgios have also had an edgy relationship in the past, with the latter last year branding Djokovic a "tool" and a "strange cat".

"He's a bit of a God, I'm not going to lie. I thought I played well," said Kyrgios as he congratulated Djokovic during the on-court interview.

Novak Djokovic: Kyrgios is a phenomenal talent

However, Djokovic returned the favour by calling the Australian star a "phenomenal talent".

Nick, you'll be back. Not just at Wimbledon, but in the finals. I know it's tough to find words of consolation after a tough loss like this, but you showed why you deserve to be one of the best players in the world, particularly on this surface. Congrats to you and your team for an amazing tournament, I wish you all the best," said Djokovic, who now has two titles in 2022, with the Italian Open being his first of the year.

"I really respect you a lot I think you are a phenomenal tennis player, athlete, an amazing talent. You've been hearing that for many years, but now everything is starting to come together for you, so I'm sure we are going to see a lot of you in the latter stages of Grand Slams. I never thought I would say so many nice things about you! Ok, it's official: it is a bromance," added 21-Grand Slam winner Djokovic.









Djokovic, who first won the coveted trophy at Wimbledon in 2011, said that the grass-court Grand Slam is the "most special tournament in my heart".

"I lost words for what this tournament, this trophy means to me, my team, my family. I've said this many times. It always has been and always will be the most special tournament in my heart, the one that motivated me, and inspired me to start playing tennis in a small mountain resort in Serbia where my parents used to run a restaurant.









"I was four or five years old and I saw Pete Sampras win his first Wimbledon in 1992. I asked my Dad and Mum to buy me a racquet, and my first image of tennis was grass and Wimbledon. I always dreamed of coming here, just playing in this court, and then realising the childhood dream of winning this trophy. Every single time it gets more meaningful and more special, so I'm very blessed and very thankful to be standing here with the trophy," said Djokovic at the trophy presentation.